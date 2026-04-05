UAE and Syrian Presidents discuss bilateral relations and regional developments

ABUDHABI, 5th April, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Ahmed Al-Sharaa, President of the Syrian Arab Republic, discussed during a phone call the fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen cooperation in a manner that serves their mutual interests and benefits their peoples.

His Excellency Al-Sharaa affirmed the depth of ties between the UAE and Syria.

The call also addressed regional developments and their serious implications for security and stability amid the continued Iranian terrorist aggression targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, including attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, with both the UAE and Syrian Presidents noting that it constitutes a violation of sovereignty, international law, and the UN Charter.