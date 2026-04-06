RAK Crown Prince reviews RAK Properties projects in Mina Al Arab

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 6th April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, affirmed that the emirate is moving forward in strengthening its position as a leading global destination for investment, tourism, and quality living, through the adoption of strategic development projects that meet the highest standards of quality and sustainability.

This came during his meeting with Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Zaabi, Chairman of RAK Properties, who briefed Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud on the progress of a number of key projects being implemented by the company in the Mina Al Arab area, the emirate’s leading waterfront destination. H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud also reviewed new investment projects.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi was accompanied by a number of sheikhs and officials.