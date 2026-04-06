UAE Capital Market Authority CEO reappointed as Chair of IOSCO’s Africa and Middle East Regional Committee

ABU DHABI, 6th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Waleed Saeed Al Awadhi, Chief Executive Officer of the UAE Capital Market Authority (CMA), has been reappointed as Chair of the Africa and Middle East Regional Committee (AMERC) of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) for the 2026–2028 term.

AMERC, which Al Awadhi currently chairs, brings together 41 regulatory authorities (29 voting members and 12 associate non-voting members) across Africa and the Middle East and serves as a vital platform for regional collaboration.

The uncontested and unanimous nature of this reappointment reflects the high level of international trust placed in both the individual and the country, as well as recognition of the UAE’s consistent commitment to building and advancing transparent, resilient, and forward-looking financial markets.

To date, under Al Awadhi’s leadership, the Committee has advanced key priorities including strengthening supervisory and enforcement frameworks and enhancing cross-border regulatory cooperation.

The renewed mandate comes of increasing challenges at both regional and international levels, reinforcing the confidence of international regulators in the UAE’s ability to provide continuity and leadership. It positions the UAE as a trusted anchor for regulatory cooperation and capital market development, and as an active contributor to shaping the future of global financial regulation.

Al Awadhi’s reappointment reflects his active role within IOSCO and AMERC and his leadership in positioning the UAE as a globally recognised financial hub.

As Chair, he will continue to represent AMERC on the IOSCO Board, ensuring that the perspectives of Africa and the Middle East are actively represented in shaping global regulatory standards and policy direction.

IOSCO, established in 1983, is the global standard setter for securities regulation, with more than 200 members overseeing over 95 percent of the world’s financial markets.

Within this framework, the leadership of AMERC carries significant strategic importance in advancing IOSCO’s mission of investor protection, market integrity, and financial stability.

Commenting on the announcement, Mohamed Al Shorafa, Chairman of the CMA Board of Directors, said, “The uncontested reappointment of Waleed Al Awadhi as Chair of AMERC reflects the confidence of regional and international regulators in his leadership and in the UAE’s regulatory framework. It comes at a time when the region is facing heightened tensions and direct challenges, yet the UAE continues to demonstrate resilience, continuity, and the ability to uphold stable and well-functioning capital markets. This mandate reflects the trust placed in the UAE to play a leading role in strengthening coordination and maintaining market confidence across the Middle East and Africa.”

Looking ahead, amid evolving geopolitical and market dynamics, AMERC will drive new initiatives to reinvigorate capital markets and respond to emerging risks, while advancing innovation across areas such as digital assets and evolving market structures. The Committee will also play a leading role in advancing market development across emerging economies, shaping investor education efforts, and introducing forward-looking approaches to sustainable finance and capacity building across member jurisdictions.