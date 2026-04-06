Dubai Basketball U18 wins Basket Cup Sarajevo 2026 title

DUBAI, 6th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Basketball U18 Elite team was crowned champion of the Basket Cup Sarajevo 2026, marking a historic achievement in its debut participation at the tournament held from 3rd to 5th April.

The team delivered a standout performance against some of Europe’s top youth teams, becoming the only team from outside the continent to secure the title.

Dubai Basketball dominated the group stage with commanding victories, including wins over Grafičar Ludberg, Ilirija Ljubljana, and Scuola Basket Miky Mian, before advancing to the knockout rounds, where they defeated Maribor Mladi and Murska Sobota in the semi-finals.

In the final, Dubai Basketball defeated Ras Beograd 69–53 to lift the trophy. Luka Malović delivered an outstanding performance, scoring 21 points, his highest tally in the tournament.

Head Coach Irhad Tinjak praised the team’s performance, affirming that the victory reflects the players’ determination and teamwork, as well as the club’s commitment to representing Dubai and the United Arab Emirates on the international stage.

The achievement highlights the rapid development of basketball in Dubai and the UAE, reflecting growing investment in grassroots talent and the emirate’s expanding presence in the global basketball arena.