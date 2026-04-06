Kuwait’s Health Ministry reports immediate response to limited injuries following debris fall

KUWAIT, 6th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Kuwait’s Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad said on Monday the Central Operations Room received dawn reports of debris falling in a northern residential area due to Iranian aggression, causing limited injuries, all cases currently stable.

Al-Sanad stated in a press release, carried by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), that paramedic teams dealt on site with two injured women, providing them with the necessary medical care without the need for hospital transfer, while a third injured person was transferred to the emergency department at Jahra Hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

He explained that emergency departments also received a number of cases who arrived on their own to Jahra Hospital, bringing the total number of cases handled on site, by transfer, or via self-presentation to six.

Al-Sanad affirmed that all cases were stable and received the required medical care in accordance with approved protocols, with no serious complications recorded.