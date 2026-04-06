Bahrain Defence Force: 188 missiles, 468 drones intercepted since start of Iranian attacks

MANAMA, 6th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) announced that air defences have intercepted and destroyed 188 ballistic missiles and 468 drones since the onset of hostile Iranian aggression.

In a statement carried by Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the BDF General Command emphasised that the use of ballistic missiles and drones to target civilian areas and private property constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter.

These indiscriminate attacks represent a direct threat to regional peace and security, it added.