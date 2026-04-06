Emirates Drug Establishment: UAE pharmaceutical sector sustainability key to improving quality of life

DUBAI, 6th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE), stressed that the UAE is moving steadily towards building an advanced pharmaceutical ecosystem powered by science and innovation to strengthen and expand local production, ensure the continuity of medicine supplies and efficiently meet community needs.

In a statement on ahead of the World Health Day, observed this year under the theme “Together for health. Stand with science”, Al Hajeri said the annual occasion provides an important opportunity to reaffirm the establishment’s commitment to promoting public health and reinforcing an approach centred on innovative solutions when developing health and pharmaceutical policies.

He noted the theme also aligns with the EDE’s vision and goals of delivering high-quality services that meet the needs of all segments of society.

Al Hajeri added that the occasion is also a perfect time to highlight the key achievements of the UAE’s pharmaceutical sector and define priorities for the next phase, further strengthening the country’s position and competitiveness at both regional and global levels.

He stressed that medicine safety and quality top the establishment’s priorities as it seeks to build an integrated pharmacovigilance, regulatory and inspection framework that relies on data analysis and monitoring of the real-world use of medicines after they enter the market. “We are committed to a proactive approach based on transparency and efficiency,” he said.

Al Hajeri emphasised that the Emirates Drug Establishment will continue to develop its policies and promote its strategic partnerships, not only to improve the quality of pharmaceutical services but also to achieve the highest levels of efficiency in line with international best practices and standards.

These efforts, he said, would significantly support the objectives of the “We the UAE 2031” vision and the UAE Centennial Plan 2071, while helping build a more integrated healthcare system driven by innovation, collaboration and sustainability.