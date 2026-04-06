ADIB mobilises AED 20.3 billion in sustainable finance in 2025

ABU DHABI, 6th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has announced that it mobilised and facilitated AED 20.3 billion in sustainable finance by the end of 2025, marking a strong year of execution and reinforcing its commitment to deploy AED 60 billion in sustainable finance by 2030.

This performance underscores ADIB’s role as a trusted sustainable finance partner, supporting governments, financial institutions and corporates in advancing climate action, enabling the energy transition, and delivering meaningful environmental and social impact across the UAE and the wider region.

ADIB played a key role in structuring and participating in a range of landmark sustainable finance transactions across the UAE and the region, supporting clients across multiple sectors. These included large scale project financings for renewable energy developments, sustainability linked facilities for financial institutions, and debt capital market transactions within the sustainable sukuk space, serving both banks and corporates seeking Sharia compliant funding solutions.

ADIB’s sustainable finance performance reflects strong market momentum alongside the Bank’s clear strategic commitment to embedding ESG principles across its financing activities. Mobilising more than AED 20 billion during the year marks a significant step toward the Bank’S AED 60 billion sustainable finance target by 2030 and reinforces ADIB’s position as a leading Islamic sustainable finance partner in the UAE and the wider region.

ADIB’s sustainable finance framework continues to guide the Bank’s approach to identifying, structuring and reporting eligible green, social and sustainability-linked transactions. The Bank remains focused on supporting clients in aligning their funding strategies with national and regional sustainability agendas, while maintaining prudent risk management and disciplined execution.