Emirates Drug Establishment maintains pharmaceutical readiness to safeguard supply flows, market stability

DUBAI, 6th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr Fatima Al Kaabi, Director-General of the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) stressed that the UAE has established a sustainable pharmaceutical model driven by science, innovation and advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence.

Dr Al Kaabi said the UAE’s model prioritises foreseeing challenges and strengthening preparedness as part of a national vision that places the health and wellbeing of communities in the UAE and the wider region at the centre of strategic priorities, to which all national capabilities and resources are fully dedicated.

In a statement on World Health Day, observed yearly on 7 April, Al Kaabi added that the occasion provides an opportunity to showcase the establishment’s commitment to serving the community by continuing to develop a flexible pharmaceutical system supported by science and knowledge, capable of strengthening response capabilities, ensuring the uninterrupted flow of medicines, and improving the quality of pharmaceutical services in line with global standards.

“This year’s theme, “Together for health. Stand with science”, aligns perfectly with the UAE’s approach, where knowledge is translated into balanced decisions and where data, modern technologies and innovation are utilised to build a more efficient and responsive pharmaceutical system,” Dr Fatima said.

Al Kaabi noted that the system is managed in cooperation with relevant authorities and partners to ensure the needs of the community are met and that the country remains prepared to respond to health emergencies.

She added that the Emirates Drug Establishment will accelerate its efforts to develop the UAE’s pharmaceutical ecosystem and support the country’s ambitions for a more advanced healthcare future, aligned with the UAE Centennial Plan 2071, which seeks to build a sustainable system that keeps pace with global developments and reinforces the country’s position as a leading hub for innovation in the health and pharmaceutical sectors.