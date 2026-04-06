Dubai Chambers advances trade cooperation in meetings with Oman Chamber, SOHAR Port

DUBAI, 6th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chambers explored ways to strengthen the resilience of bilateral trade flows with the Sultanate of Oman during a visit today by a delegation led by Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, to Sohar in Oman’s Al Batinah North Governorate.

The delegation held a meeting with the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry branch in North Al Batinah Governorate to enhance bilateral cooperation and advance collaboration between the business communities in Dubai and Sohar across a range of priority sectors.

The discussions were aimed at unlocking high-value opportunities for companies in both markets and supporting the growth of bilateral trade.

The delegation also visited SOHAR Port and Freezone, as well as Sohar Industrial City (Madayn). Participants engaged in discussions focused on boosting the flow of goods and merchandise, enhancing the resileince of bilateral supply chains, and strengthening logistics integration between Dubai and Sohar in support of shared development goals.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah commented: “We remain committed to strengthening cooperation with our strategic partners and advancing joint efforts to facilitate the seamless flow of bilateral trade and enhance logistics connectivity. In doing so, we are opening new avenues for economic cooperation and further reinforcing the resilience of our bilateral trade and economic ties.”

The visit forms part of Dubai Chambers’ ongoing drive to expand economic and trade cooperation between Dubai and key global markets, create high-impact channels for strategic engagement, and strengthen ties between Dubai’s business community and its international counterparts.

These efforts support strategic partnerships and deeper sectoral integration, enhancing the resilience of Dubai’s economy and the private sector’s readiness to respond to global developments.