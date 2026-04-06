WHO calls for renewing commitment to working together for supporting science

GENEVA, 6th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The World Health Organisation (WHO) today calls on people everywhere to renew their commitment to working together and supporting science as the twin engines driving better health, under the World Health Day 2026 theme: “Together for health. Stand with science.” The campaign marks the anniversary of WHO’s founding on 7 April 1948, launching a year-long public health campaign.

Human health has been profoundly transformed over the past century, largely due to scientific progress and international collaboration. The global maternal mortality rate has fallen by more than 40% since 2000, and deaths among children under five have been reduced by over 50%. Advances in technology, scientific knowledge and skills, and collaboration between different disciplines, sectors and countries continue to turn once-life-threatening health challenges – such as elevated blood pressure, cancer diagnoses or HIV infection – into manageable health issues, extending and improving lives worldwide.

Yet, health threats continue to grow, fuelled by climate impacts, environmental degradation, geopolitical tensions and shifting demographics. These challenges include persistent diseases and strained health systems as well as emerging diseases with epidemic or pandemic potential. Across the globe, thousands of scientists – together with organizations such as WHO – are accelerating research and developing policies, tools and innovations needed to protect communities today and safeguard the health of future generations.

“Science is one of humanity’s most powerful tools for protecting and improving health,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation. “People in every country live longer and healthier lives on average today than their ancestors did, thanks to the power of science. Vaccines, penicillin, germ theory, MRI machines and the mapping of the human genome are just some of the achievements that science has delivered that have saved lives and transformed health for billions of people.”

Scientific innovations are most powerful when they are widely adopted and used. Every success in improving human health reflects the collective work and collaboration of scientific organisations, policy- makers, heath workers and the public.

In line with the World Health Day 2026 theme, WHO and the G7 Presidency of France are convening a One Health Summit in Lyon, France, from 5–7 April, bringing together Heads of State, scientists and community leaders to strengthen coordinated action.

WHO will host the Global Forum of its Collaborating Centres network from 7–9 April with representatives from over 800 academic and research institutions from more than 80 countries. These Centres support WHO’s research, technical assistance and capacity-building work worldwide.

“Science transforms uncertainty into understanding and reveals the pathways to protect and heal our communities,” said Dr Sylvie Briand, WHO Chief Scientist. “Without the clarity of rigorous scientific inquiry, we risk being led by bias and misconception – and too often toward treatments that fail us or even place us in harm’s way. Today, we must stand together with science so that our collaboration is sustained, supported and enhanced for the better health of generations to come.”

WHO emphasises that science must continue to guide health decision-making at all levels. WHO and its partners generate and translate evidence across a wide range of health priorities, from infectious diseases and chronic conditions to mental health, nutrition and environmental risks, supporting countries to deliver effective, equitable care.