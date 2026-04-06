Sheikha Fatima honours outstanding female graduates from higher education institutions

ABU DHABI, 6th April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), honoured outstanding female graduates who achieved distinction with honors from UAE University (45th cohort), Zayed University (24th cohort), and the Higher Colleges of Technology (35th cohort).

On this occasion, H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak stated that the growing number of female graduates from UAE University (UAEU), Zayed University (ZU), and the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) reflects the constructive efforts of the UAE’s wise leadership to enhance the status of education and improve the quality of its outcomes.

H.H. noted that the academic excellence achieved by this distinguished group of graduates is a source of pride for Emirati women, who invest in knowledge and learning to develop their capabilities and contribute to building their society and achieving its development goals.

She added: “I congratulate you on this distinguished graduation and encourage you to continue your journey of excellence in serving the nation and elevating its standing, while taking on the responsibility of building future generations in line with the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. This vision regards building and stabilizing the family as a national duty. Your academic excellence is a remarkable achievement that contributes to fulfilling your professional aspirations and investing your capabilities in nation-building.

The development of the family and society, preserving the values, culture, and heritage of the UAE, and instilling them in future generations remain the highest goals. May God grant you success and guide your steps toward further achievements.”

Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulmanan Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, affirmed that the strong presence of Emirati women in higher education is the result of continuous support from the UAE leadership for women’s empowerment.

He noted that Emirati female graduates constitute around 66% of Emirati students in higher education institutions, reflecting the growing participation of Emirati women across various academic and scientific disciplines.

He added that 20% of female students specialize in business administration, marketing, and related fields, followed by engineering and related disciplines at 14%, health specialties and related programs at 13%, and computer science and information technology at 12%.

He further highlighted that this academic excellence is clearly reflected in the contributions of Emirati women across vital sectors. Emirati women hold 91% of citizen-occupied healthcare jobs in the private sector, while young Emirati women (aged 35 and below) make up 71% of Emirati women working in the private sector.

Additionally, he said Emirati women account for 55% of citizens in leadership positions within the private sector, underscoring their growing role in supporting the country’s economic and social development.