Global interest surges as Presight AI Accelerator triples applications for Cohort I

ABU DHABI, 6th April, 2026 (WAM) -- – Presight, a leading global AI company that designs and deploys intelligent systems for governments and critical infrastructure, today revealed it received 376 applications from 62 countries for Cohort II of its AI Accelerator Programme.

Building on the success of its inaugural cohort, the Programme has achieved a major milestone by more than tripling application volume and significantly expanding its geographic reach compared to the 120 applications from 17 countries in the first cohort.

The strong and increasingly diverse pipeline underscores the program’s rising profile as a platform for startups and innovators seeking to scale real-world AI solutions, while also highlighting a clear shift toward commercially viable, enterprise-focused innovation, with many applicants developing technologies across enterprise AI, automation, data analytics, and sector-specific use cases spanning fintech, healthtech, govtech, and beyond.

This appeal also reflects growing global demand for applied intelligence systems that can operate within real-world environments, reinforcing Presight’s role in identifying and scaling technologies designed for deployment across infrastructure, capital, and societal systems.

The majority of applications were received from applicants based in the Middle East (162), Asia Pacific (84), Europe (65) and North America (42). The top five countries represented by application volume included the United Arab Emirates (140), United States (37), India (26), United Kingdom (19), and South Korea (16).

Magzhan Kenesbai, Chief Growth Officer of Presight, said: “The tripling of applications for Cohort II reflects the success we have achieved with this Accelerator. We have AI innovators from around the world who want access to our program to replicate the achievements they saw from Cohort I and unlock the same commercial pathways.

This places Presight in a privileged position to identify the very best world-leading, breakthrough technologies that operate within complex, regulated environments and have the greatest opportunity to scale across infrastructure, capital, and societal systems. The strength and diversity of this year’s applications reinforce the need for programs like ours that provide a platform to accelerate the adoption of AI in meaningful ways.”

The Presight AI Accelerator Programme forms a core component of the company’s broader AI Innovation Ecosystem, which is designed to translate emerging technologies into operational capability at national and enterprise scale.

Applications for Cohort II demonstrate strong alignment with this deployment-led approach, with a significant proportion focused on enterprise AI, agentic systems, data analytics, and process automation, alongside representation across healthcare, financial services, government and smart cities, and cybersecurity. A substantial segment of applicants already demonstrates commercial traction, including revenue generation, active clients, and capital raised, indicating a more mature and deployment-ready pipeline compared to the inaugural cohort.

This evolution also marks a clear progression from Cohort I, which established the foundation of the program by attracting high-potential startups across multiple sectors and selecting 10 companies to participate in a model focused on commercialization, integration, and scale.

Collectively, Cohort I represents a potential total contract value of $26m currently in discussion, alongside $1m in confirmed investment into NodeShift from the Presight-Shorooq Fund I.