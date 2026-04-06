KEZAD Group named Platinum Sponsor of Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup

ABU DHABI, 6th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS) and Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD Group) have announced the signing of a three-year sponsorship agreement, under which KEZAD Group will become the Platinum Sponsor of the Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup (EAHGC).

This step reflects the strong interest of the UAE’s wise leadership in purebred Arabian horses and reinforces the country’s global leadership in this field.

This partnership comes as part of the UAE’s efforts to consolidate the status of Arabian horses on the international stage and to support owners and breeders across various continents, in line with the national approach to preserving the rich cultural heritage associated with Arabian horses and enhancing its global presence.

The EAHGC is held under the supervision and follow-up of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society and Chairman of the EAHGC Higher Organising Committee, underscoring the continued support of the UAE leadership in strengthening the country’s position as a global hub for purebred Arabian horses.

The Cup represents an international platform launched from the UAE to promote the status of Arabian horses and support owners and breeders worldwide, reflecting the country’s pioneering role in preserving this authentic cultural heritage and advancing its activities globally.

It comprises a series of competitions held across different continents, aimed at supporting owners and breeders and highlighting the UAE’s efforts in preserving the legacy of Arabian horses and enhancing their international presence, reflecting the country’s leading position in this vital sector.

The third edition of the EAHGC kicked off last January, building on the successes of the first and second editions. The second edition, which concluded in Kuwait in December 2025, saw the participation of 791 horses representing around 460 owners. The total prize pool amounted to AED 3.986 million, with 488 horses and 342 owners crowned—an indicator of the growing international momentum of the event and the UAE’s pivotal role in leading the global Arabian horse championship scene.

Abdullah Al Hameli, CEO of Economic Cities and Free Zones at AD Ports Group, said: “Our sponsorship of this event reflects KEZAD Group’s commitment to supporting national initiatives that place the UAE’s cultural heritage at the heart of its comprehensive development journey. Our association with this event celebrates a deeply rooted national identity and long-standing traditions embedded in the country’s history—values cherished by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (may he rest in peace) and upheld by our wise leadership as an integral part of a holistic development vision.”

Al Hameli added: “Our pride in this heritage drives our commitment to advancing sustainable development and diversifying the national economy by increasing the contribution of the industrial sector, thereby enhancing competitiveness and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading global destination for excellence across various fields.”

Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director General of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society and Vice Chairman of the EAHGC Committee, affirmed that KEZAD Group’s sponsorship represents an important step in supporting Arabian horse owners and breeders and strengthening the international standing of the Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup.

He noted that this contributes to preserving the legacy of Arabian horses, developing their activities globally, and reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in this field.