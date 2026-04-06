SEDD issues 18,921 licences in Q1 2026, 36% growth

SHARJAH, 6th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) reported robust economic performance indicators for the first quarter of 2026, with a total of 18,921 business licences issued and renewed, compared to 18,768 licences in the same period of 2025, demonstrating a 1% overall increase.

The Department reported a significant 36% increase in newly issued licences, reaching 2,991, while renewed licences totalled 15,930 during the same period.

Hamad Ali Abdullah Al Mahmoud, Chairman of the Sharjah Economic Development Department, stated that these figures demonstrate the strength of the local economy and Sharjah’s continuing appeal as a promising investment destination, supporting the emirate’s sustainable growth trajectory.

Commercial licences led the new licences issued, numbering 1,671, followed by professional licences at 999. Industrial and “Etimad” licences each recorded 123, while e-commerce licences reached 75. For renewed licences, commercial licences again topped the list at 10,289, followed by professional licences at 4,454 and industrial licences at 867.

Geographically, the main branch issued 1,510 licences, followed by the industrial areas branch with 841. The Central Region recorded 326 licences, Khorfakkan 195, Kalba 98, and Dibba Al Hisn 21.

The Department also carried out 44,446 commercial inspection transactions during the first quarter, alongside managing 3,073 consumer protection complaints with a resolution rate of 89%, strengthening market oversight and consumer rights protection.