Sharjah Chamber explores AI-driven investment opportunities

SHARJAH, 6th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Training and Development Centre (STDC), affiliated with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), conducted a workshop to explore the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in shaping investment and economic trends.

Titled “Artificial Intelligence and Investment Compass,” the workshop was held as part of the Sharjah Chamber’s efforts to enhance awareness of digital transformation and enable the business community to keep pace with rapid technological advancements.

The workshop was attended by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, along with the Chamber Board Members; Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; in addition to key officials from the Chamber’s departments and affiliated entities.

Led by Dr. Obaid Saleh Al-Mukhtin, an expert in digital transformation and cybersecurity, the session addressed the impact of artificial intelligence on economies and labour markets, highlighting key investment opportunities and long-term growth potential.

Projections indicate that AI could contribute up to $15.7 trillion to the global economy in 2030, with every dollar invested in AI solutions expected to yield an estimated $4.60 in indirect economic returns.

STDC’s workshop highlighted the growing importance of artificial intelligence in predictive analytics and decision-making support, with use cases spanning stock market analytics and industrial predictive maintenance.

It also explored the evolution of AI-driven personal assistants, social robotics, and autonomous agent systems capable of executing complex, self-directed operations, including supply chain management and self-managed software systems.

The discussion covered the growing importance of specialised infrastructure, including cloud computing platforms and next-generation quantum computing technologies, as key drivers of scalable AI adoption.

Furthermore, the workshop addressed AI’s transformative effect on employment, highlighting that AI will create new job opportunities while phasing out certain traditional roles. It underscored the strategic necessity of cultivating expertise in AI development, data analytics, intelligent systems management, and cybersecurity, as well as proficiency in human-machine collaboration—a critical skill for future-ready workforces.

The workshop also highlighted the UAE’s leadership in AI governance frameworks, illustrating best practices for regulatory and ethical deployment.