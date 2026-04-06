Dubai Police sets two Guinness World Records

DUBAI, 6th April, 2026 (WAM) -- In a further global achievement underscoring Dubai Police’s leadership in sports and institutional excellence, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander‑in‑Chief of Dubai Police, received two certificates confirming two new Guinness World Records set by the Dubai Police team during the Dubai Marathon 2026.

He was presented with the certificates by the participated team at the Dubai Police Officers’ Club, in the presence of Brigadier Dr. Jassim Mohammed Hassan, Deputy Director of the General Department of Training.

The first record was achieved by coach Saeed Bilal, who ran 10 kilometres while wearing a Taekwondo uniform in 48.6 minutes – a new world record in that category.

The second record was set by Second Lieutenant Hassan Bilal, First Sergeant Arif Abdul Razzaq, First Corporal Nabil Al Shami, and First Corporal Mohamed Sharif. They carried a 70‑kilogram patient on a stretcher over a distance of 10 kilometres, completing the run in 56.50 minutes – a feat that demonstrated team spirit, endurance, and highly efficient field response.

Al Marri praised the efforts of the team that took part in the Dubai Marathon 2026 and contributed to entering the Guinness World Records. He affirmed that this achievement is part of Dubai Police’s ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation, as well as to enhancing the participation of its personnel in international sports events. It also reflects Dubai Police’s dedication to adopting best practices in sports and community fields.