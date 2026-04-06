Syrian Business Council in UAE condemns in strongest terms acts of vandalism, attack on UAE Embassy in Damascus

DUBAI, 6th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Syrian Business Council of Dubai and the Northern Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the acts of rioting and vandalism carried out by a small group of outlaws linked to the Iranian regime, most of whom are non-Syrians, which targeted the headquarters of the United Arab Emirates’ diplomatic mission in Damascus.

While affirming that these condemned actions constitute a blatant violation of international norms and conventions that guarantee the protection of diplomatic missions, the Chairman and members of the Board of Directors, along with the Honorary Committee of the Syrian Business Council of Dubai and the Northern Emirates call on the relevant authorities in the Syrian government to conduct an immediate investigation, identify those involved, hold them accountable, and bring them to justice in accordance with legal procedures.

In a statement today, they also stressed that the United Arab Emirates has long been, and continues to be, a model in hosting the Syrian people, having opened its doors to hundreds of thousands and provided them with a dignified and safe environment to contribute to the country’s development and prosperity.

The Syrian community in the UAE, expressing its deep gratitude to this generous nation, reaffirmed its full support for the UAE in the face of any attack or offense, and its commitment to the values of loyalty and belonging that unite them.