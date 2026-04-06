NCM expects clear to cloudy weather for next six days

ABU DHABI, 6th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) expects the weather in the country to be clear to partly cloudy while the sea will be rough to very rough at times.

In its weather update for the period from Tuesday, 7 April, to Monday, 13 April 2026, the NCM said clouds will move in from the west over the country at intermittent periods, accompanied by light to moderate rainfall over scattered areas.

Tuesday and Wednesday daytime: Clear to partly cloudy, occasionally dusty. North-westerly winds will be active to strong, raising dust and causing a drop in temperatures. The sea will be rough to very rough at times.

From Thursday to Monday morning: Clouds will move in from the west over the country at intermittent periods, accompanied by light to moderate rainfall over scattered areas. Rain may become heavy at times in some regions, especially in the western and eastern areas.