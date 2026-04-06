Emirates Health Services adopts advanced model for providing proactive, comprehensive services

DUBAI, 6th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Yousif Mohammed Al Serkal, Director-General of the Emirates Health Services (EHS), affirmed that World Health Day is an important occasion to renew commitment to strengthening the role of science and knowledge in developing the healthcare system, and to reinforce the importance of research and innovation as fundamental pillars for building a more sustainable and high-quality health future.

Al Serkal stated, in remarks today marking the occasion observed annually on April 7, that the institution adopts an advanced model that leverages scientific evidence, modern technologies, and artificial intelligence to deliver proactive and comprehensive healthcare services, contributing to improved health outcomes and enhanced patient experience.

He noted that expanding cooperation with global research and medical institutions helps transfer knowledge, apply best practices, and accelerate the adoption of innovations in the healthcare sector.

He added that investing in health knowledge is a key pillar in establishing an advanced healthcare model that supports quality of life, enhances the readiness of the healthcare system, and aligns with the UAE’s aspirations for global leadership in the health sector.

This year's World Health Day 2026 is observed under the theme: “Together for health. Stand with science.” The campaign marks the anniversary of WHO’s founding on 7 April 1948.