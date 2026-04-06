EPAA discovers 4 new spider species in UAE

SHARJAH, 6th April, 2026 (WAM) -- In a new scientific milestone highlighting Sharjah’s leadership in environmental research and biodiversity, the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah has announced the discovery of four spider species across various mountainous and valley ecosystems in the UAE.

This milestone emphasises the richness of UAE’s natural environments and opens new pathways for understanding the delicate ecological balance that characterises the UAE’s diverse habitats.

Rich ecosystems reveal new scientific discoveries

The discovery results from the dedicated efforts of the research team at the Al Dhaid Wildlife Museum in Al Dhaid, led by Professor Dr Mostafa Sharaf, Professor of Entomology at EPAA, with the participation of researchers Maryam Al Qaydi, Meera Al Tunaiji, Latifa Sultan, and Latifa Rashid, and under the supervision of Ms Khafiya Al Ketbi, the museum's director.

Two of the new species were collected in Wadi Shees, a third in Wadi Al Helo, and the fourth in Masafi, highlighting the exceptional biodiversity within the UAE’s mountainous and valley landscapes, many of which continue to host undiscovered species.

Aisha Rashid Deemas, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA), stressed that this achievement underscores EPAA’s commitment to prioritising scientific research in environmental protection.

She stated: “This significant scientific discovery represents a valuable addition to the UAE’s growing body of environmental and biodiversity research. It also reflects the depth and richness of the ecosystems found across Sharjah. Documenting species new to science goes beyond academic value; it strengthens our understanding of ecological systems and supports the development of effective policies for biodiversity conservation and sustainable natural resource management.”

She said: “At EPAA, we remain committed to investing in scientific research and strengthening international collaborations, further positioning Sharjah as a regional and global hub for environmental studies.”

One of the newly discovered species was named Leptopilos hajarensis (Hajar Mountain Spider), in reference to the Hajar Mountains, while another was named Prodidomus emiratus (Emirates Spider) to honour the UAE. The remaining two species were named based on their distinct morphological characteristics.

Additionally, the research team documented eight genera and four species of spiders for the first time in the UAE, further highlighting the country’s rich and largely unexplored biodiversity.

The findings were published in volume no. 1276 of the scientific journal ZooKeys as part of an international research collaboration involving scientists from the UAE, Russia, Finland, Hungary, and South Africa, highlighting the growing global presence of Sharjah and the UAE in environmental and biodiversity research.

EPAA reaffirmed that these discoveries are part of ongoing research inventories, as the UAE’s mountains, valleys, and deserts continue to hold promising scientific treasures, highlighting the importance of sustained field research and exploration.