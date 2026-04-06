Health remains most powerful unifying force: DoH

ABU DHABI, 6th April, 2026 (WAM) - Mansoor Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, stated that the future of health requires systems that are predictive, preventive and designed to equitably scale across populations, enabling earlier intervention and more sustainable outcomes.

''In an increasingly complex and uncertain world, health remains the most powerful unifying force. It connects every nation, every community, and every individual, shaping how societies endure and thrive,'' said Mansoor Al Mansoori in a statement to mark the World Haeth Day, observed on 7 April every year.

''Resilient populations depend on systems that can anticipate risk, act early, and sustain delivery under all circumstances. Health systems must not only treat illness, but sustain wellbeing, protect communities, and support stability at all times.''

This year’s World Health Day theme, “Together for health. Stand with science,” is a timely call to action. It reminds us that advancing health is a shared responsibility, one that depends on collaboration, trust, and our ability to translate science into meaningful progress for people everywhere, he added.

''At its core is intelligent health, built on integrated data, targeted scientific discovery, real-world validation, and the ability to intervene earlier and deliver more precise care. This is how science moves beyond discovery into practice, reaching entire populations and becoming part of everyday health, not isolated innovation, he said.

According to him, advancing this future requires deeper collaboration across borders, across governments, industry, and academia, to build the infrastructure, standards, and trust needed to turn data into action.

He concluded his remarks by saying:''Together, by standing with science and scaling intelligence, we can move from episodic care to continuous health, and contribute to a new global standard for resilient, equitable, and sustainable health systems.''