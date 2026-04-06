World Health Day 2026: UAE leads future of medical care with innovative technologies

ABU DHABI, 6th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE is marking World Health Day 2026 by reinforcing its position as a global leader in medical innovation, aligning with the World Health Organisation’s theme “Together for health. Stand with science”.

This year’s observance launches a year-long campaign celebrating the power of scientific collaboration to protect the health of people, animals, plants, and the planet.

By spotlighting scientific achievements and the multilateral cooperation needed to turn evidence into action, the UAE is further solidifying its commitment to the One Health approach. This vision is demonstrated through a robust integrated health system that prioritises artificial intelligence, scientific research, and preventative care to enhance the quality of life for all residents.

Recent strategic projects highlight this commitment to high-tech medicine. The Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre, Yas Clinic, and NYU Abu Dhabi have launched an AI-powered MRI initiative for diagnosing multiple sclerosis, while M42 has announced plans for the Middle East’s first heavy-ion therapy facility at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi to provide precision radiotherapy for oncology patients.

Furthermore, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi has extended its partnership with the World Economic Forum to develop smart health systems and promote longevity, cementing the capital’s role in personalised preventative medicine.

In Dubai, collaborative efforts are driving professional education and digital surgery through a partnership between Dubai Health and Johnson & Johnson MedTech. Academic milestones include a groundbreaking study in Nature Communications by Dubai Health researchers regarding genomic medicine for rare diseases, alongside the publication of the first comprehensive Arab genomic reference by the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences. To support evidence-based planning, the UAE has also released the results of the 2024-2025 National Health and Nutrition Survey, providing a comprehensive data set on population health and non-communicable diseases.

The nation's progress is reflected in international rankings, with the UAE placing 17th globally and first among Arab nations in the 2025 CEOWORLD Global Health Care Index. It also secured the top global spot in health awareness programmes and community participation according to the Health Inclusivity Index by Haleon and Economist Impact. This reputation is bolstered by hosting major international forums, including the UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition (AEEDC), WHX Labs, and the Abu Dhabi Integrated Mental Health Conference, which serve as global platforms for healthcare solutions.

Significant advancements in clinical outcomes are evident in the "Hayat" National Programme for Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation in the UAE which is among the fastest-growing globally. Between 2017 and March 2026, the programme facilitated 1,195 transplants, reflecting the UAE's advanced regulatory and medical capabilities.

Recent surgical milestones in early 2026 include the first cardiac biopsy for a paediatric heart transplant patient at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City and a successful remote robotic nephroureterectomy conducted between Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and Pakistan. Additionally, PureLab and Load Autonomous are piloting drone-based blood sample transport to enhance laboratory efficiency and speed of care.