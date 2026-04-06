ADNOC Gas shareholders approve record $3.6 billion dividend for full year 2025

ABU DHABI, 6th April, 2026 (WAM) -- ADNOC Gas plc and its subsidiaries (collectively “ADNOC Gas” or the “Company”) (ADX symbol: ADNOCGAS / ISIN: AEE01195A234), today confirmed shareholder approval of all agenda items at its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”), including a record $3.584 billion dividend for 2025, with a final dividend of $896 million payable in May.

ADNOC Gas recently experienced an incident at the Habshan complex due to falling debris following the successful interception by air defense systems. Tragically one of our contractors lost his life and several colleagues were injured during the evacuation of site. On behalf of the Board, the Chairman Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and wished the injured a swift recovery. The affected area has been isolated, and customer supply remains uninterrupted through ADNOC Gas’ other facilities. The company is conducting a thorough assessment of the damage.

Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Chairman of ADNOC Gas’ Board of Directors, commented: “In 2025, ADNOC Gas delivered record results amid an evolving global energy landscape shaped by rising electricity demand, industrial growth, and the rapid scaling of AI enabled technologies. Natural gas remains essential to powering economic progress and digital infrastructure, and ADNOC Gas strengthened its position as a reliable and affordable supplier supporting the UAE and international markets. Backed by disciplined capital allocation and worldclass operational reliability, we advanced strategic growth projects, including Rich Gas Development Phase 1, our largest ever FID, while maintaining our commitment to predictable shareholder returns, including our policy of 5% annual dividend growth through 2030. As global gas demand continues to expand, ADNOC Gas is uniquely positioned to build on this momentum and deliver sustainable value for the future.”

In 2025, ADNOC Gas delivered record net income of $5.2 billion despite a 14% year-on-year (YoY) decline in average Brent prices to $69 per barrel, demonstrating the resilience of its business model and the strength of its domestic gas portfolio. EBITDA from the domestic gas business increased by 10% YoY, supported by 4% YoY sales volume growth and improved commercial terms.

The Company also strengthened its capital markets positioning during the year, completing the largest secondary share offering ever on the ADX and in the UAE, raising $2.84 billion through the placement of 3.1 billion shares. ADNOC Gas was subsequently included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index and FTSE Emerging Index, attracting more than $750 million in passive inflows and further diversifying its global investor base.

ADNOC Gas has set a dividend target of $24.4 billion for the period 2025 to 2030 and transitioned to quarterly dividend payments from the third quarter of 2025, providing shareholders with more frequent and visible returns.

For the 2025 financial year, the total dividend of $3.584 billion comprises an interim cash dividend of $1.792 billion paid in September 2025, a quarterly dividend of $896 million paid in December 2025, and a final dividend of $896 million to be paid in May 2026.

The 2025 dividend is in line with the Company’s policy of 5% annual dividend growth and is fully supported by strong free cash flow generation, exceeding the 2025 dividend commitment by more than $500 million.