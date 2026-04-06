Bahrain orders detention of suspects accused of spying for Iran

MANAMA, 6th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Public Prosecution in Bahrain has ordered the detention of several individuals arrested on charges of espionage for Iranian intelligence agencies and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The Head of the Terror Crimes Prosecution stated that the Public Prosecution was notified by the intelligence service regarding the arrest of the suspects following investigations into their links with Iranian intelligence and the IRGC.

According to the statement, carried by the Bahrain News Agency, the suspects were tasked with monitoring vital sites in Bahrain and collecting information for the purpose of future targeting. They were also instructed to document the results of these operations by photographing the damage and destruction caused by acts of aggression against the Kingdom.

The official added that the Public Prosecution has launched an investigation, interrogated the suspects, and ordered their pretrial detention pending further inquiries.