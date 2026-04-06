Sharjah Ruler: Khorfakkan poised for landmark developments

SHARJAH, 6th April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has stated that Khorfakkan has the natural features needed for a number of impressive and beautiful development projects that are currently being worked on to improve the lives of residents and enhance the experience for visitors.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan revealed plans for a protected reserve along Al Qalqali Beach in Khorfakkan, internationally registered under the Emirate of Sharjah, "Khorfakkan City," home to a rare species of lizard found exclusively in the area. He noted that this rare species has been officially documented and internationally recognised as unique to Khorfakkan, reflecting the emirate’s strong commitment to protecting its natural heritage.

Speaking during a telephone intervention on the “Direct Line” programme broadcast by Sharjah Radio and Television, H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan explained that the reserve has been designated a restricted area to safeguard this exceptional ecological feature. He elaborated that the lizards inhabit burrows beneath rocky outcrops along the shoreline, emerging to feed on small crabs that frequent the area. Given their global rarity, strict protections have been put in place, including a prohibition on public access.

At the same time, H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan referred to a complementary project that will allow people to enjoy the surrounding landscape without disturbing the protected habitat. Plans are in place to create elevated seating areas along the nearby slopes, offering sweeping views of the coastline in a peaceful and unobtrusive setting. The project, to be undertaken in cooperation with Sharjah Islamic Bank, will provide residents and visitors with a safe and scenic vantage point, particularly upon completion of the new access road. His Highness further noted that the reserve itself is unsuitable for recreational use, including swimming, due to the natural presence of sharks in the waters.

Turning to broader infrastructure, H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan confirmed that works are ongoing to complete essential services for residential areas near Al Musalla in Khorfakkan, including road paving and the installation of drainage systems. He also emphasised the importance of preserving the city’s distinctive black mountain landscapes, noting that they would remain untouched, with carefully selected tree planting carried out under specialist supervision to improve air quality through carbon absorption and oxygen production.

The aim is to transform this natural basin in Khorfakkan into a cooler, greener and more welcoming space for people to enjoy.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan emphasised that these projects are ultimately about serving the community, which is shaped by thoughtful planning and a close understanding of the emirate’s natural and economic strengths. He expressed confidence that the continued development of Khorfakkan will enhance quality of life for residents while offering visitors an increasingly rewarding experience.