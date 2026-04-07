'Dubai Chamber' gathers 70 gold, jewellery leaders to enhance sector resilience

DUBAI, 7th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, recently organised a roundtable discussion attended by more than 70 business leaders from member companies of the Dubai Jewellery Group.

The meeting focused on reviewing the latest developments, enhancing the sector’s agility, and strengthening its resilience amid current regional and international market conditions.

The roundtable was attended by Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and Tawhid Abdullah, Chairman of the Dubai Jewellery Group. Participants engaged in constructive discussions on the current operating environment for Dubai’s gold and jewellery sector and explored practical solutions to overcome emerging challenges.

The meeting also highlighted ongoing efforts to support the business community and safeguard its interests, with a particular focus on companies operating in the gold and jewellery sector. These efforts are designed to strengthen the private sector’s ability to adapt to change and ensure the smooth flow of business activities.

The President and CEO of Dubai Chambers commented, “The gold and jewellery sector is a key pillar of Dubai’s economy and remains a priority in our efforts to enhance business competitiveness and reinforce the emirate’s position as a leading global hub for gold trade and manufacturing. We are committed to developing an integrated ecosystem that supports the smooth and efficient flow of commercial and operational activities through strong public-private partnerships and close coordination with all relevant stakeholders.”

The roundtable addressed the latest developments impacting the gold and jewellery sector, with participants emphasising the importance of government support in enhancing business readiness and operational resilience. This support plays a key role in ensuring continuity, maintaining efficiency, and enabling companies to respond effectively to changing conditions.

The session also explored ways to refine operating frameworks, improve performance, and strengthen the sector’s adaptability, supporting sustainable growth and reinforcing its competitiveness at both regional and global levels.

The meeting forms part of a broader series of engagements organised by the chamber with Business Groups and Business Councils to monitor the evolving business landscape, identify emerging opportunities, and enhance support to strengthen the ability of all sectors to navigate global developments.