Abu Dhabi promotes proactive, precision healthcare model: DoH Undersecretary

ABU DHABI, 7th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), said the emirate is advancing towards a more sophisticated healthcare model that shifts from reacting to disease to anticipating it, and from standarised treatment to precise, personalised care within an integrated system operating as a unified entity.

In a statement marking World Health Day, observed annually on 7th April, Dr. Al Ghaithi said," Turning science into real-world impact is no longer optional. It is essential. And it requires more than innovation. It requires systems that can connect knowledge to application and move it into people’s lives at scale. This is where the future of healthcare will be shaped.

Around the world, health systems are rethinking what progress looks like. Breakthroughs alone are no longer enough. The real test is how effectively data, research, regulation, and care delivery are brought together into a single, integrated model that enables earlier detection, more precise intervention, and better outcomes over time. This requires collective effort across the entire health ecosystem, working as one."

Al Ghaithi highlighted the Abu Dhabi Biobank as a central pillar, describing it as "a point of convergence between biology, data, and care". It is a living platform that enables continuous learning and directly connects research with application.

"When these elements come together, everything changes. Research does not remain in laboratories, data does not remain static, and innovation is no longer delayed by fragmented systems. This is when knowledge becomes decisions, decisions become interventions, and interventions translate into real impact in people’s lives," she stated.

Al Ghaithi continued, "This is already visible across the system. Through national genomics programmes and early screening initiatives that begin before marriage and extend to newborns, we are enabling earlier detection, timely intervention, and more precise care. In pharmacogenomics, treatment is no longer one-size-fits-all. It is guided by each individual’s genetic profile, improving effectiveness while reducing risk."

At the same time, Abu Dhabi is strengthening its position as a global hub for clinical research and advanced therapeutics, supported by an agile regulatory environment that accelerates approvals and shortens the path from discovery to application. "But what defines this model is not the number of initiatives. It is how they are connected," she added.

"When biological data, clinical insight, and research capabilities operate within one integrated system, the distance between discovery and impact is significantly reduced," Al Ghaithi said. "Conditions that once took years to diagnose, particularly rare diseases, can now be identified much earlier, changing the trajectory of care for patients and their families.

"This model is not built in isolation. It is shaped through active partnerships with global research institutions, academic centres, and industry leaders. These collaborations go beyond knowledge exchange to co-develop solutions, accelerate innovation, and bring them into real-world application."

Health challenges are no longer local, and they cannot be addressed through isolated systems. Abu Dhabi is evolving into a global platform for knowledge creation and innovation, where ideas are not only adopted but also developed, tested, and scaled for impact worldwide.

In a global context, she said, this approach also addresses a critical gap. Many populations, including those in the region, remain underrepresented in global genomic research. Expanding this representation is essential, not only for equity, but for the development of more accurate and inclusive treatments worldwide.

"The message today is clear. Supporting science remains fundamental, but the real challenge is ensuring that this science translates into impact quickly, at scale, and in a sustainable way. To stand with science today is to go further: to connect it, to scale it, and to translate it into real impact through collective action," she stated.

"On World Health Day, we are reminded that the future of health is not defined by discovery alone, but by our collective efforts to translate it into better lives for people, everywhere," Al Ghaithi concluded.