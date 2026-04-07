PureHealth sharholders approve AED600 million dividend for 2025

ABU DHABI, 7th April, 2026 (WAM) -- PureHealth Holding PJSC announced that shareholders approved a cash dividend of AED600 million for the financial year ending 31st December 2025 at its Annual General Assembly (AGM) held recently.

The approved dividend, equivalent to approximately 30 percent of net profit, reflects the group’s strong financial performance and continued commitment to delivering sustainable shareholder returns.

The dividend will be distributed in two equal installments of approximately AED300 million, on or before 2nd May 2026 and 31st August 2026.

In FY2025, PureHealth reported revenue of AED27.3 billion, up 5.7 percent year-on-year, while EBITDA increased 16.1 percent to AED4.8 billion and net profit rose 17.7 percent to AED2.0 billion.

The performance was driven by growth across its Healthcare (Care) and Insurance (Cover) verticals, alongside continued international expansion, including the acquisition of Hellenic Healthcare Group.

Approximately 50 percent of the group’s asset base is now located outside the UAE, reflecting its evolution into a diversified, international healthcare leader.

“2025 was a year of strong execution for PureHealth, reflecting the strength and scalability of our integrated platform," said Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth. "As we continue to expand globally and advance the use of data and artificial intelligence, we are building a more connected and proactive healthcare system that delivers better patient outcomes and a more proactive approach to health and longevity, while creating long-term value for our shareholders.”