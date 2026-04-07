UAE National Pavilion to present ‘Washwasha’ at Venice Biennale

ABU DHABI, 7th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Pavilion UAE announced that it will present its exhibition "Washwasha" from 9th May till 22nd November 2026, as part of the 61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia.

The exhibition is curated by Bana Kattan, Curator and Associate Head of Exhibitions at the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi Project, with Assistant Curator Tala Nassar.

"Washwasha" brings together works by six artists: Alaa Edris, Mays Albaik, Jawad Al Malhi, Farah Al Qasimi, Lamya Gargash, and Taus Makhacheva. Their works explore contemporary soundscapes in the UAE and their ability to preserve traces of memory, reflect rapid transformations, and capture movement, migration, and deep-rooted connections to the land.

The title "Washwasha", a phonetic rendering of the Arabic word for “whispering”, serves as a starting point for exploring themes of movement, technology, oral histories, and the relationship between language, body, and identity. These themes reflect the lived realities of many who shape and are shaped by the UAE’s cultural landscape.

Sound has long served as a platform for collective self-expression, from oral storytelling and poetry circles to locally driven broadcasting efforts. ‘Washwasha’ situates contemporary artistic practices within this extended continuum of transmission and exchange.

These histories present the UAE not as a fixed cultural form, but as a space shaped by mobility, communication, and layered modes of listening across land and sea. By contrasting early collective sound practices with contemporary, technologically mediated listening cultures, the exhibition reflects on how shifts in infrastructure in the UAE - architectural, technological, and social - have transformed how communities hear and are heard.

Alongside the exhibition, the Pavilion will publish a volume featuring essays and conversations exploring sound from historical, personal, and theoretical perspectives.

The National Pavilion UAE continues to engage local communities to support the growth of cultural and creative industries through public programming and specialised professional opportunities.

Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture, said, "Since its inception, the National Pavilion UAE has served as a platform to nurture and showcase the country’s creative talent on the global stage of La Biennale di Venezia. The Pavilion continues to strengthen its central role within the UAE’s cultural ecosystem and enhance its presence locally. We remain committed to supporting this vital platform, which highlights the UAE’s contribution to global dialogue on art, design, and architecture."

Angela Migally, Executive Director of the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation, said, "The National Pavilion UAE continues its commitment to supporting artistic research that reflects the diversity and complexity of our contemporary reality. This project brings together research, practice, and public dialogue, creating a space for reflection, exchange, and new perspectives. We are honoured to participate in Biennale Arte 2026 with an exhibition that contributes meaningfully to global discourse while remaining deeply rooted in its cultural context."

Bana Kattan, Curator of the exhibition, said, "‘Washwasha’ is an artist-led exhibition, with each participant offering a distinct and valuable perspective on its themes. It is an honour to collaborate with this group of artists, who are integral to the UAE’s artistic landscape, and with the National Pavilion UAE on this occasion. The research generated by the exhibition, further explored in the accompanying publication, presents diverse perspectives on the transient and elusive nature of intangible histories."

Laila Binbrek, Director of the National Pavilion UAE – La Biennale di Venezia, said, "The National Pavilion UAE remains committed to sharing and celebrating the UAE’s rich intangible heritage through contemporary artistic expression. This group exhibition brings together artists from different generations, reflecting the depth and continuity of the UAE’s cultural fabric. This edition also demonstrates the impact of sustained investment in artistic development and collaboration."

The National Pavilion UAE is commissioned by the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation and supported by the Ministry of Culture, with a permanent pavilion at the Arsenale – Sale d’Armi in Venice.