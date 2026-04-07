Global finalists for 'Future Health Challenge' announced

ABU DHABI, 7th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Future Health – A Global Initiative by Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with MIT Solve at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, announced five global finalists for the Future Health Challenge, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s commitment to advancing anticipatory, data-driven healthcare models amid growing global pressures from chronic diseases, ageing populations, and limited access to early detection services.

The challenge, themed ‘Building anticipatory health systems through population sensing’, was designed to develop innovative solutions that enable early detection of health risks, support continuous monitoring of population health, and expand the shift towards preventive and proactive care models.

The selected finalists are SOIK Corporation (Japan), SPAQ, a community-led model using AI to detect maternal risk in fragile settings; Huna (Brazil), Huna Cancer Navigator, applying AI to routine blood data to support early cancer detection and patient engagement; ThinkMD (Australia), a digital platform enabling better frontline care and generating real-time public health intelligence; Vector Control Innovations (United States), VectorCam, an AI-enabled mosquito surveillance system supporting predictive response in low-resource settings; and Arkangel AI (Colombia), Unread Signal, software transforming clinical notes into early warning signals across more than 300 hospitals in 11 countries.

The finalists will present their solutions during a live pitching session at the World Health Assembly in Geneva on 19th May, where one overall winner will receive a US$200,000 grand prize, alongside two runner-up awards of US$50,000 each, in addition to access to a global network of policymakers, investors and health sector leaders.

Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, Executive Director of the Health and Life Sciences Sector at the DoH, said, “These finalists reflect the direction Abu Dhabi is advancing, a healthcare system that moves beyond treating illness to understanding risk earlier and acting sooner."

She added, “Abu Dhabi is building an integrated, intelligence-led health ecosystem that brings together data, technology and policy to deliver better outcomes for communities. Through Future Health’s year-round programme of activities, we are creating the pathways that connect global innovation to real-world implementation, ensuring that high-potential solutions can be tested, scaled and embedded within health systems.”

Hala Hanna, Executive Director of MIT Solve, said, “The scale and diversity of submissions reflect a shared global momentum to rethink how health systems detect and respond to risk. These finalists demonstrate how locally grounded solutions can translate into real-world impact and inform the future of health systems globally.”

The challenge attracted 393 submissions from 68 countries, reflecting growing global alignment with Abu Dhabi’s vision to reshape the future of health through innovation and international collaboration.

The finalists were selected following a multi-stage evaluation process, including live presentations from ten semi-finalist teams, based on their ability to translate health data into actionable insights and deliver measurable impact across diverse healthcare settings.

The following semi-finalist teams are also recognised: Quantitative Engineering Design / QED.ai (Malawi), ScanForm; Nabta Health (United Arab Emirates), Sovereign Workforce Health; eSHIFT Partner Network (Switzerland), FacilityPulse; The Antara Foundation (India), Anugami; and Environmental Women Organisation (Colombia), Ethnohealth AI.

Ten Honourable Mention teams from the UAE, Nepal, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Uganda, the United States, India, Thailand, and Kenya have also been recognised.

Representatives from semi-finalist and selected Honourable Mention teams will be invited to showcase their innovations at the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit from 20th to 22nd October 2026, providing direct access to key decision-makers across the health and life sciences ecosystem.