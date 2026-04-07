RAKEZ deepens global engagement, welcomes over 100 delegates in Q1

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 7th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) continues to deepen its global engagement as it welcomed over 100 delegates from across international markets in the first quarter of the year, reflecting growing interest in Ras Al Khaimah as a destination for business expansion and collaboration.

As businesses increasingly seek resilient, well-connected markets to support their growth strategies, cross-border engagement has become a key driver of long-term partnerships.

RAKEZ has emerged as an active platform for dialogue, bringing together representatives from consulates, embassies, and business organisations to explore opportunities within Ras Al Khaimah’s evolving economic landscape.

The visiting delegations, representing countries including Azerbaijan, Hong Kong, Spain, Guatemala, and Russia, were introduced to RAKEZ’s integrated ecosystem through a series of site visits across its industrial zones, gaining firsthand exposure to the emirate’s industrial infrastructure and operational capabilities.

These engagements enabled discussions around investment and collaboration opportunities across key sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare, reflecting the growing alignment between global business priorities and the opportunities emerging from Ras Al Khaimah.

This momentum builds on RAKEZ’s continued efforts to strengthen international ties, having hosted a growing number of delegations in recent years, further reinforcing its role as a trusted point of connection for global stakeholders seeking access to regional and international markets.

“Welcoming international delegations to Ras Al Khaimah reflects the growing confidence in the emirate’s business environment and investment potential," said RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad. "These engagements create meaningful dialogue and lay the foundation for long-term partnerships. At RAKEZ, we continue to provide a platform where global stakeholders can explore opportunities, connect with the right ecosystem, and move forward with clarity and confidence.”

As global business dynamics continue to evolve, RAKEZ remains committed to facilitating impactful engagement with international partners, supporting businesses in identifying opportunities, building connections, and advancing their expansion plans from Ras Al Khaimah.