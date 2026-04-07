Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre opens registration for ‘Writing for Young Adults’ workshop

ABU DHABI, 7th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has opened the registration for the ‘Writing for Young Adults’ workshop, with applications accepted until 14th April, 2026.

The workshop is part of the ‘Qalam Creative Writing Programme’, which is dedicated to supporting Emirati authors, enabling them to hone their writing skills, and encouraging them to produce distinguished literary works.

Supervised by writer Hooda Shawa, the virtual workshop will run from 18th to 24th April, aiming to enhance participants’ writing abilities in a creative lab setting. It reflects the ALC’s commitment to supporting creativity and authorship, in line with Abu Dhabi’s cultural vision and its efforts to advance and enrich the Arabic language, while encouraging individuals to learn it.

The workshop provides participants with intensive guidance on the principles of creative writing, including key artistic elements of storytelling such as topic selection, idea development, title, timeframe, character development, narrative structure, plot, and crafting a memorable ending.

The sessions will also highlight best practices and practical applications in writing young adult fiction, covering the transition between dialogue and narration, the selection of action verbs, language development, and the use of sensory elements to build engaging worlds that resonate with young audiences.

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre accepts applications through the dedicated page on its website. Applicants must be Emirati established writers aged 18 and above, able to commit to attending the full workshop programme and follow the guidance of the workshop supervisor.