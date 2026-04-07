Russian scientists develop spruce-based compounds for anticoagulant drugs

KRASNOYARSK, Russia, 7th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Russian scientists have modified a polysaccharide derived from spruce wood, enhancing its ability to prevent blood clotting and neutralise free radicals, paving the way for the development of new medicines and biocompatible materials that do not cause clotting.

The research, reported by the Federal Research Centre Krasnoyarsk Science Centre of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, highlights the growing interest in using naturally occurring substances with fewer side effects in pharmaceutical development, according to TV BRICS.

The scientists extracted galactoglucomannan, a natural biopolymer, from common spruce wood and modified it by introducing sulphate groups. This process improved the compound’s water solubility and significantly enhanced its anticoagulant and antioxidant properties.

Samples with the highest degree of sulphation demonstrated the strongest performance, with anticoagulant activity increasing by up to one hundred times compared to the original compound. They also achieved a 96 percent success rate in neutralising model free radicals, combining two key therapeutic properties.

The modification process also altered the polymer’s mechanism of action, enabling researchers to better understand how to tailor biopolymers for specific medical applications.

"Understanding the mechanism of free radical neutralisation is crucial for the development of effective drug delivery systems, particularly in cases where oxidative processes predominate. In the future, such modified biopolymers could form the basis for the creation of controlled-release drug carriers, encapsulating materials and biologically active supplements, which will contribute to the development of the domestic pharmaceutical industry," noted Valentina Borovkova, PhD in Chemistry and research fellow at the Institute of Chemistry and Chemical Technology of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

The research was conducted by scientists from the Krasnoyarsk Science Centre in collaboration with Siberian Federal University and the Russian Ministry of Health.