UAE University marks 50 years with 'A Journey from 1976' exhibition

AL AIN, 7th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the UAE President and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), on Monday inaugurated the “A Journey from 1976” exhibition at Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa in Al Ain.

The exhibition is part of the university’s celebrations marking 50 years since its establishment as the country’s first national higher education institution, documenting its role in human development and the UAE’s broader progress.

Featuring archival and visual content, the exhibition traces key milestones in UAEU’s history, highlighting its academic and research achievements, the evolution of its programmes and strategic partnerships, and reflecting the close link between the university’s growth and the UAE’s broader development since its founding.

Nusseibeh said the exhibition reflects a distinguished national journey, during which UAEU has played a central role in developing Emirati talent and supporting comprehensive and sustainable development through high-quality education and research aligned with global standards.

He added that the event reflects the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who placed education at the forefront of national priorities.

Nusseibeh said the university, as it marks 50 years, continues to strengthen its position as a leading national centre for knowledge and innovation by preparing qualified national cadres capable of shaping the future and contributing to sustainable development goals.

He noted that documenting this journey supports institutional excellence and future readiness, in line with the UAE’s vision of building a competitive, knowledge-based, and sustainable economy.

The exhibition forms part of the university’s Golden Jubilee programme, which includes a series of cultural and scientific initiatives aimed at highlighting its academic legacy and reinforcing its position at both regional and global levels.