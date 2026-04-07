SeaWorld Abu Dhabi launches 'SeaBloom' spring event

ABU DHABI, 7th April, 2026 (WAM) -- SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the world’s largest indoor marine life theme park, is celebrating the spring season with the launch of the second edition of the ‘Sea Bloom’ event, running until 26th April.

The event offers visitors a range of marine-inspired activities, including sand art workshops, engaging interactive challenges, and opportunities to meet SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’s beloved characters, creating a lively experience for the whole family.

Guests can meet the characters dressed in spring-themed attire within the ‘One Ocean’ realm, where a new seasonal show adds to the vibrant atmosphere.

Visitors can also learn about the impact of seasonal changes on marine life through interactive encounters designed to create memorable experiences.

SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, also offers young visitors the ‘Sea Bloom’ booklet, guiding them on an educational journey across the park’s eight immersive realms to discover marine life secrets and collect themed stickers. Participants who complete the experience will receive a special reward. The booklet is available for AED20, with exclusive discounts for annual pass holders.

Alongside the interactive activities, visitors can observe the development of various marine species across the park. In Antarctica, guests can see newly hatched penguin chicks, while the tropical ocean features young birds in the rainforest. At Rocky Point, visitors can watch a sea lion pup, with opportunities to learn from the park’s educators about these species.

The ‘Sea Bloom’ event runs daily from 10:00 to 18:00 until 26th April.