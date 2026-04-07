Louvre Abu Dhabi announces call for proposals for 'Art Here 2026', 'Richard Mille Art Prize'

ABU DHABI, 7th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Louvre Abu Dhabi has announced an open call for proposals for the sixth edition of its flagship contemporary art initiative, Art Here 2026, and the Richard Mille Art Prize.

The call for proposals is open until 31st May 2026, and artists can submit their proposals via Louvre Abu Dhabi’s website.

The 2026 edition expands to India alongside the GCC, reflecting the longstanding ties between India and the UAE, rooted in exchange, coexistence and shared human values.

Artists from GCC (nationals and residents) and India (nationals) are invited to submit proposals around the theme Confluences, which explores how the contemporary world is shaped by overlapping histories, cultures and ecologies, and how encounters can emerge as sites of exchange, friction, hybridity and transformation.

As part of this edition, artists are encouraged to develop proposals for site specific monumental artworks that engage with the outdoor spaces beneath Louvre Abu Dhabi’s iconic dome, beginning around the Damascene fountain and continuing through a passageway towards a contemplative shallow pool and Jenny Holzer’s public art wall installation.

Launched in 2021, Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here champions local and regional talent and spotlights the region’s vibrant art and culture scene, while continuing to expand its reach across geographies, creating space for cross‑cultural interactions and stories of human creativity that transcend individual cultures and civilizations.

This ethos underpins Confluences, which reflects on the idea that, like the sea, culture is not static or singular, but layered and constantly evolving through movement, encounter and return.

It engages with ideas of migration, separation, longing and loss, while also speaking of acceptance, resilience and regeneration, emphasising that the intersection of diverse languages, food, music and community practices offers some of the richest shared experiences.

An esteemed jury will evaluate submissions and select the shortlisted artworks to be commissioned for the Art Here 2026 exhibition, opening in November 2026.

The 2026 Richard Mille Art Prize will then recognise one of the selected artists with a grand prize of US$60,000. The prize aims to support and showcase contemporary artists, in line with the museum's mission to connect cultures and spotlight regional talent. The Richard Mille Art Prize winner will be announced in December 2026.