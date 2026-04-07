UAE Air Defences engage one ballistic missile, 11 UAVs

ABU DHABI, 7th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Defence announced that on 7th April 2026, UAE air defence systems successfully engaged one ballistic missile and 11 UAVs launched from Iran.

Since the onset of these blatant Iranian attacks, UAE air defences have engaged a total of 520 ballistic missiles, 26 cruise missiles, and 2,221 UAV’s.

No martyrs, fatalities, or injuries have been reported in the past hours.

Since the onset of the blatant Iranian attacks, the total number of martyrs has reached two, in addition to the martyrdom of a Moroccan civilian contracted with the Armed Forces. The total number of civilian fatalities stands at 10, from Pakistani, Nepalese, Bangladeshi, Palestinian, Indian, and Egyptian nationalities.

The total number of injuries has reached 221 since the onset of the blatant Iranian attacks, involving individuals of various nationalities, including Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepalese, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, Indonesian, Swedish, Tunisian, Moroccan, and Russian.