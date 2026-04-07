340 teachers join UAE Digital School programme in Mauritania

DUBAI, 7th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Digital School, one of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), announced that 340 teachers have joined the Digital Teacher Preparation Programme at the Teacher Training Institute in Nouakchott, Mauritania.

The programme is delivered by the school’s Global Digital Teacher Academy, reflecting the accelerated efforts to advance digital transformation in the education sector and support underserved communities worldwide.

The programme aims to empower educational professionals in the Islamic Republic of Mauritania with the latest international standards, enhancing their professional capabilities and supporting the digital transformation of the national education system through enhanced learning skills and digital classroom management tools.

With this achievement, the total number of beneficiaries from teacher training programmes in Mauritania has exceeded 2,070 teachers, with female participation of more than 45 percent, underscoring the growing gender balance and the expanding role of women in leading the transition towards digital education.

This further highlights the Digital School’s pivotal role in empowering teachers and promoting their readiness to shape the future of education in line with the demands and challenges of the digital age.

This initiative comes as part of the Digital School’s strategy to expand digital education across partner countries and develop innovative training models that enhance teachers’ efficiency and reinforce their central role in preparing future generations to engage with emerging technologies and tools.

In cooperation with Mauritania’s Ministry of National Education and Education System Reform (MENRSE), and in partnership with Arizona State University, the programme targets teachers at the Teacher Training Institute in Nouakchott as part of a strategic approach to transfer knowledge and develop educational competencies in line with global best practices.

During the current phase, 340 teachers registered on the Global Digital Teacher Academy platform and received in-person training focused on platform usage and digital learning pathways.

A total of 240 teachers have successfully completed the orientation course, while more than 100 teachers completed the advanced Teacher in the Digital Classroom programme, which focused on the effective integration of digital learning tools within classrooms.

Dr. Waleed Al Ali, Secretary-General of the Digital School, affirmed that investing in teachers remains the cornerstone of developing digital education ecosystems. He noted that the Digital School continues to expand its specialised programmes to enhance teacher readiness and empower them to lead educational transformation within their communities.

He pinpointed that the school goes beyond offering training programmes, working closely with partners to redesign teacher preparation systems in line with the requirements of advanced digital learning environments.

“The programme is built on integrating practical in-class training with learning delivered through digital platforms, ensuring seamless knowledge transfer and strengthening teachers’ ability to pass these skills and experiences on to students. This, in turn, will support the sustainability of educational impact and align with future learning trends," Dr. Al Ali said.

He added that international partnerships contribute to enhancing the quality of training programmes and providing advanced educational content aligned with global best practices. The results achieved by the Digital School’s initiatives in Mauritania over a short period underscore the effectiveness of the training model and its ability to deliver sustainable impact.

Mohamed El Amin Al Ban, Director of the Teacher Training Institute in Nouakchott, stated that the collaboration with the Digital School has marked a qualitative leap in the teacher preparation efforts through building national digital capabilities and upgrading infrastructure.

He noted that this model represents an important step forward and a scalable framework that can be replicated across other training institutes in Mauritania.

“The partnership has contributed to preparing specialised educational cadres in digital learning, and enabled hundreds of teachers to enrol in advanced training programmes, thereby enhancing their readiness to meet the demands of modern education,” he added.

“The continuation and expansion of this cooperation to include other teacher training institutions across Mauritania will have a significant positive impact on the education system as a whole,” he stressed.

The integration of the Digital School’s Digital Teacher Preparation Programme into the official curriculum of the Teacher Training Institute is a strategic step towards modernising teacher preparation systems in line with the requirements of the digital era. During 2025, the institute was equipped with the latest technologies and a fully integrated learning environment was developed in line with the UNESCO digital education model.

The programme, specifically designed for the Teacher Training Institute in Nouakchott, features a hybrid training model that combines hands-on application within the institute with remote learning through the Global Digital Teacher Academy platform, ensuring interactive and effective knowledge transfer.

In November 2020, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, launched the Digital School under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives. It is the world’s first internationally accredited digital school dedicated to empowering students through innovative digital learning pathways.

It has successfully reached more than 850,000 beneficiaries across 40 countries, offering educational programmes in seven languages, in partnership with governments, international organisations and universities. It is academically accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC) in the United States.