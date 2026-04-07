Shenzhen Port handles 8 million TEUs in Q1

SHENZHEN, 7th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Shenzhen Port in south China's Guangdong Province handled 8 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of foreign trade containers from January to March this year, marking a 7.81 percent increase year-on-year, according to Shenzhen Customs.

Connected to more than 300 ports in over 100 countries and regions around the world, Shenzhen Port ranks first in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) in container throughput, China Central Television (CCTV) reported.