KHDA releases new parent guide to support distance learning in Dubai

DUBAI, 7th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has released a new guide to help parents support their children during distance learning.

The Parent Guide to Supporting Your Child During Distance Learning provides clear, practical advice to help families manage learning at home. It focuses on supporting wellbeing, strengthening communication between parents and schools, and maintaining learning while recognising that each family’s circumstances are different.

The guide highlights that parents are not expected to perform the role of teachers. Schools remain responsible for teaching, planning and delivering lessons, monitoring progress, and supporting students. It emphasises that progress matters more than perfection, and that calm support, consistent routines, and regular communication with schools can make a real difference.

The guide outlines five key priorities to help parents and caregivers support their children in a simple and manageable way. It also stresses the importance of clear communication between home and school, and offers practical steps parents can take to minimise confusion, address issues early, and ensure children receive the support they need.

Fatma Belrehif, CEO of the Quality Assurance and Compliance Agency at KHDA, said, “This guide reflects our commitment to supporting parents during distance learning and strengthening the positive partnership between schools and families to ensure continuity of education and student wellbeing.

“The strong sense of collaboration we have seen across our community continues to make our education system more resilient and adaptable. We are grateful for the dedication of our teachers, the adaptability of our students, and the continuous support of families as we move forward together with confidence to ensure that learning continues at a high standard.”

The parent guide includes simple, age-appropriate advice for parents of children across all stages, from early years to senior school.

It highlights that younger children and those in early primary years require more hands-on support during distance learning, including short, simple activities, consistent routines, reassurance, and regular breaks.

Older students tend to be more independent but still need structure, encouragement, and regular check-ins. Without support, they may lose focus, fall behind, or feel overwhelmed.

The guide also provides targeted advice for students who may need extra support, including those with additional learning needs, younger children, and those facing anxiety, family pressures, or barriers to learning. It also addresses challenges related to mental health, behaviour, or engagement.

Parents can access the guide on the KHDA website.