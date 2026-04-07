Dubai Investments, JOOD sign MoU to advance community impact

DUBAI, 7th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Investments has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai Community Contributions Establishment - JOOD, an official Dubai-based contribution entity established to enable and organise community contributions in line with the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

Under the agreement, Dubai Investments will collaborate with JOOD to support community-focused initiatives across key impact pillars, including healthcare, housing, education, sports, culture & arts and the environment.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Khalid Bin Kalban, Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Investments; Mohammed Saeed Al Raqbani, Head of the Sustainability Committee at Dubai Investments, and Marwan Rashed BinHashim, CEO of Dubai Community Contributions Establishment - JOOD.

The MoU reflects a shared commitment to supporting verified social initiatives and strengthening community impact through structured, transparent and trusted contribution mechanisms.

The partnership aligns with Dubai Investments’ broader approach to responsible corporate engagement and meaningful social contribution.

Al Raqbani said the partnership underscores Dubai Investments’ commitment to delivering long-term social value through structured and purpose-driven initiatives, supporting sustainable and impactful outcomes aligned with Dubai’s development priorities.

Bin Hashim said the collaboration reflects a shared vision to strengthen a culture of giving in Dubai through transparent and effective contribution channels, enabling individuals and corporates to support verified initiatives that deliver measurable, long-term impact.

He added that such partnerships expand opportunities for community engagement and support initiatives aligned with the Dubai Social Agenda 33, contributing to a more inclusive and connected society.