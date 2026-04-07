Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reveals agenda for Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2026

DUBAI, 7th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, revealed the agenda of the second edition of the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2026.

The event will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, at ADNEC Centre Al Ain from 22nd to 26th April.

This came during the official press conference, attended by officials from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, event partners, and the media, held today at the Creators Headquarters in Emirates Towers in Dubai.

Addressing the media, Al Dahak affirmed that the new edition, launching under the slogan “A comprehensive Emirati agricultural platform...towards a sustainable community and global innovation”, is much more than a traditional exhibition; it is a strategic national development platform that shapes the future of food security for the UAE.

She explained that the event aimed to support local production, leverage advanced technology, and strengthen international and community partnerships. This approach directly addresses climate challenges and the world’s rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape.

Dr. Al Dahak added, “The region today confronts immense challenges, as geopolitical shifts and climate issues intertwine with unprecedented disruptions in global supply chains. These complex variables necessitate our utmost readiness and innovation. Amidst this scenario, we realise more than ever that focusing on local production was never merely a reaction to crises.

"Instead, it is a strategic, proactive choice made by the UAE from its very beginning, directly reflecting the forward-looking vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The UAE President positioned food security and local food production at the core of our national security, with the belief that sustainable food production is the fundamental pillar for the stability and prosperity of future generations.”

Al Dahak affirmed that the event represents a practical and sustainable translation of this vision, explaining, “The Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition reflects the nation’s clear focus on developing local agriculture and the key role that Emirati farmers play in delivering this objective. We are moving today from the concept of supporting agriculture as a standalone sector to building an integrated agricultural economic system that connects the farmer and the livestock breeder with the advanced food industries sector.

"The integrated food system deploys the latest technologies to maximise production and create a sustainable food value chain to consolidate the pillars of the entire sector.”

She continued, “We are moving forward with clear intent, aiming for this exhibition to be a springboard for sector leadership and a key driver of national economic diversification. Our message today is clear: We don’t merely secure food supplies but actively cultivate our own food. We are building a prosperous future with food security that stands resilient and strong against all types of variables, thereby presenting to the world an inspiring Emirati model for transforming challenges into sustainable development opportunities.”

To translate the strategic vision into a tangible reality, the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2026 forges an integrated national system under one roof.

This year’s event reflects the magnitude of the national response, featuring over 50 expert speakers and more than 40 panel discussions, with the participation of over 200 Emirati farmers, around 60 private sector companies, and 40 startups. This is in addition to the participation of more than 20 government entities, around 2,000 school and university students, and three national universities.

To ensure comprehensiveness of the impact and cover the entire food value chain, the exhibition experience was designed across several integrated strategic tracks, namely the Farmers Track, the Educational Track, the Community Track, and the Business and Young Entrepreneurs Track.

This year, the event serves as a comprehensive national platform, uniting all facets of the food and agriculture sector. It supports farmers, livestock breeders, and aquaculture specialists, while enhancing the private sector’s role and fostering food industries.

It empowers women and youth to become innovation leaders and engages the community as an active partner in the development journey, all aimed at fostering a true agricultural transformation and establishing a safe, sustainable food future for the UAE.

The event pursues four strategic targets for comprehensive impact. The first aims to elevate the quality of farmers’ participation. The second seeks to enrich the visitor experience, transforming the exhibition into an engaging and attractive event through interactive activities like ‘farm-to-table’ cooking competitions and showcasing the ‘local product journey’.

The third focuses on empowering agricultural education to build a new, aware, and innovative generation. Finally, the event strives to enhance agricultural entrepreneurship, creating a stimulating environment for young innovators via project exhibitions and national university student competitions.

Dr. Al Dahak explained that local empowerment begins from the National Agriculture Centre, stating, “The National Agriculture Centre, launched last year as a strategic ambition, now stands as a key driver of this event. Its exhibition pavilion functions as a central ‘operations room’, facilitating the signing of MoUs and the forging of strategic partnerships. These efforts aim to provide direct technical and financial support, significantly boosting our farmers’ efficiency.”

She touched upon the ‘Farmers Track’ as one of the most important pillars of the exhibition, adding, “True empowerment is clearly evident in the Farmers’ Market, the most important space to support producers and connect them directly with markets. We go beyond merely supporting agriculture as primary production.

"We actively connect farmers with major national food industry companies, ensuring added value for our local products and the sustainability of supply chains. Highlighting this commitment, we have dedicated a special space to the leadership of Emirati Female Farmers, integrated children as junior producers, and allocated prominent corners for beekeepers and the dates trade.”

In a significant announcement, the Minister of Climate Change and Environment revealed a major qualitative addition for this year’s edition: the expansion of the exhibition to include a dedicated outdoor space.

“Food security is not complete without our livestock. To this end, the exhibition now features a large outdoor space, the Livestock Breeders’ Tent, entirely dedicated to livestock breeders and aquaculture. This area will host live auctions, providing powerful support for a sector integral to our heritage and national economy,” she stated.

Al Dahak affirmed that these extensive scientific and economic efforts are incomplete without being rooted in the community’s conscience. This principle is embodied by the ‘Community Track’ and its pavilion, which is the largest space at the exhibition.

Al Dahak elaborated, “We dedicated this pavilion as our message to every Emirati family and resident, inspired by the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who instilled in us a love for the land and taught us that national prosperity begins with cultivation and care.

“Through interactive events and educational workshops, we invite families and children to foster a culture of sustainability, promote home farming, while also connecting consumers with our local produce. This approach reaffirms that agriculture in the UAE is more than an economic activity; it is a national identity, an authentic heritage, and a lifestyle we inherit and collectively develop.”

The minister underscored the event’s role as a national brainstorming platform for policy development and intellectual growth. She noted that the knowledge agenda of the conference was strategically crafted to chart a clear roadmap for the agricultural sector.

She explained, “The first day is dedicated to modern agriculture’s core, exploring Data and Artificial Intelligence. On the second day, discussions will shift to Food Industries and value creation, alongside the Second Agricultural Extension Forum, designed to deliver cutting-edge scientific practices directly to farmers, leading to the third day, which focuses on the core of our society, The Family and the Woman Farmer, followed by the fourth day, dedicated to the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU). The university will host a series of engaging sessions and discussions."

Dr. Al Dahak emphasised, “Recognising that policies and scientific research outcomes remain dormant if they do not reach the market, we have designed the ‘Business and Young Entrepreneurs Track’ to serve as a commercial platform and a dynamic space where startups and entrepreneurs can showcase their latest products and innovations.

"We are not merely providing an exhibition space; we are offering a fertile environment and real incubator opportunities for forging strategic partnerships. The event will also witness the signing of local agreements, transforming innovative ideas into successful economic projects that support our local market.”

She added, “Young entrepreneurs will play a major role in this direction. We strongly support startups to establish an agricultural sector empowered by technology and innovation for the future, and this event will be a significant launchpad for that. The youth-led momentum will not stop there. Following the launch of the Emirates Youth Council for Agriculture last year, the Council returns to take centre stage as an active driver for instilling an entrepreneurial mindset and providing a supportive environment to turn youth aspirations into tangible investments through various activities and events.”

Driven by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment’s belief that food security’s future begins in the classroom, the event establishes the ‘Educational Track’ as a massive interactive platform. It unites school students, alongside students and faculty from three leading national universities.

Dr. Al Dahak stated, “I believe modern agriculture is being forged today in laboratories and scientific research centres. Our true investment isn’t just in importing the latest global technologies, but fundamentally rests on preparing an Emirati generation armed with science and capable of innovating its own sustainable solutions to withstand environmental and climate challenges.”

She explained that the exhibition prioritises students and research efforts within the ‘Community Corner’, showcasing the latest agricultural innovations. The event will also host the ‘Agricultural Innovation Hackathon’, where students and young minds will compete to find practical technical solutions.

She further praised the Mustadeem programme, a strategic Ministry initiative to train and qualify students in agriculture. The programme was launched in cooperation with the International Centre for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA) and Silal. She added that the research, applied projects, and practical outputs from Mustadeem students will be displayed in the Community Corner throughout the exhibition.

On the international level, she emphasised that the exhibition enjoys a strategic partnership and a strong presence of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) as the event’s international partner.

Minister Al Dahak also revealed an impressive technological virtual experience for visitors. This experience allows them to explore the efforts of the Mangrove Alliance for Climate. She explained this initiative conveys the message that the UAE’s environmental innovations extend beyond its national borders, actively exporting solutions and protecting global ecosystems.

Dr. Al Dahak praised the role of partners and sponsors in achieving this national event’s targets, emphasising that synergy among various sectors is the primary engine for the desired agricultural transformation.

The exhibition’s second edition benefits from the support of an elite group of partners and sponsors, including Silal as Platinum Sponsor; Al Barakha Dates Factory as Gold Sponsor; Elite Agro UAE, LuLu Hypermarket, Agthia Group, Emirates Council for Balanced Development, and Al Ain Farms as Silver Sponsors and Emirates Bio Farm as Bronze Sponsor.

Other strategic partners for the event include the National Agriculture Centre as an Organising Partner, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) as a Government Partner, and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) as the International Partner.

Academic, knowledge, and media dimensions are further enhanced through collaborations with the United Arab Emirates University as the Academic Partner, "TRENDS" Centre as the Knowledge Partner, Abu Dhabi Media Network as the media partner, and the Dawahi Al Ain" platform as the Young Media Partner.

The minister concluded her speech by thanking the event’s partners, including government entities, academic institutions, the private sector, SMEs, and official sponsors. emphasised that the event’s success stemmed directly from the efforts of a unified UAE team.

She also extended an open invitation to media professionals, investors, farmers, Emirati families, and residents to attend the conference and exhibition. She urged them to visit the event at ADNEC Centre Al Ain during April, encouraging them to become active participants in shaping the UAE’s new agricultural landscape.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment invites all interested community members, media, and partners to register and participate in this leading national event through the following link: https://emiratesagriculture.ae/visitor-registration.

The agenda, events, and workshops of the event can also be accessed through the following link: https://emiratesagriculture.ae/