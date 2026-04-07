ADFD highlights key projects strengthening global healthcare access on World Health Day

ABU DHABI, 7th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) continues to reinforce its role as a development partner in the global healthcare sector, financing high-impact projects that enhance healthcare infrastructure, improve medical services, and expand access to care. These efforts align with the UAE’s national vision, which places human health and quality of life at the centre of its development objectives.

On World Health Day 2026, celebrated under the theme “Together for Health. Stand with Science,” ADFD highlights its developmental approach to healthcare. Through its initiatives, the Fund strengthens health systems, improves service quality, and addresses the needs of communities across its partner countries.

Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ADFD, said, “Investment in healthcare represents a strategic priority for the Fund, given its key role in supporting community stability and sustainable growth. We remain committed to directing our financing towards high-impact projects that enhance healthcare infrastructure, expand service coverage, and improve efficiency through innovative digital solutions while advancing the quality of life in our partner countries.”

He added, “These efforts reflect the UAE’s vision of placing people at the core of its development framework, deploying an integrated approach that is guided by innovation and effective partnerships. Through our healthcare projects, we aim to deliver the highest standard of medical services, benefitting communities and fostering safe, sustainable health environments.”

ADFD’s healthcare initiatives extend worldwide, improving access to medical services across diverse communities. Prominent initiatives include advancing healthcare projects in Uzbekistan, serving approximately 3.5 million people. The project involves rehabilitating and expanding existing hospitals and equipping them with modern medical tools, enhancing service efficiency and enabling over 34,000 patients annually to receive specialised care. The project also increases the capacity of the Kashkadarya Regional Medical Center from 228 to 300 beds, creating new jobs and improving equitable access to healthcare between urban and rural areas.

In Kazakhstan, the Maternity and Child Hospital Project is developing an 80-bed facility focused on mothers and children. The two-storey hospital spans 17,280 square metres and is fully equipped with medical tools, treatment rooms, administrative offices, and supporting services, improving both care quality and patient experience.

In Vietnam, ADFD invested in the SIS Hospital, a 181-bed facility specialising in stroke treatment. Serving over 200,000 patients annually, it employs around 279 doctors and is equipped with advanced medical technologies, positioning it as a leading specialised centre in the region.

The Jordan Digital Health Center, a pioneering virtual hospital initiative that aims to connect healthcare institutions through a unified digital system for a comprehensive remote care delivery. The first phase linked five regional hospitals and three health centres, with plans to expand to 11 additional centres and seven hospitals. Implemented in partnership with UAE-based Presight, the project leverages specialised devices and AI-supported digital solutions.

Since its establishment in 1971, ADFD has played a leading role in supporting vital sectors, particularly healthcare, through strategic projects that advance sustainable development and improve quality of life. These initiatives reinforce the UAE’s position as a trusted global partner in fostering development and building a prosperous, sustainable future.