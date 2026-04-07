Khalifa International Award for Date Palm & Agricultural Innovation announces names of winners in its 18th session

ABU DHABI, 7th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation announced the winners’ names in its 18th session, during a press conference held at the Zayed for Good Foundation in Abu Dhabi.

The event was attended by officials, experts, and researchers in the fields of agriculture and agricultural innovation, as well as representatives of local and international media.

Dr. Abdelouahhab Alboukhari Zaid, Prof., Award’s Secretary-General, affiliated with Erth Zayed Philanthropies Foundation, UAE Presidential Court, reaffirmed the Award’s ongoing commitment to consolidate its position as a leading international platform for supporting scientific research and agricultural innovation, as well as advancing sustainable development in the date palm sector. Thanks to the generous support and patronage that the Award did receive from President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the ongoing support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, continuous follow up of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the Award’s Board of Trustees, and the close supervision of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Erth Zayed Philanthropies.

In his speech, the Award’s Secretary-General highlighted the Award’s journey and achievements, announced the winners’ names of the 18th session, and presented the technical details of the 8th International Date Palm Conference.

He also added that this support has enhanced the UAE’s pioneering role in serving the date palm tree, and developing the agricultural innovation field globally, as the Award over the past years has become a scientific and developmental platform that brings together experts, researchers, date growers, and innovators from across the world, contributing to the development of date palm cultivation, production, and the enhancement of associated value chains.

The Award’s Secretary General confirmed that the selection of winners of the 18th session was conducted in accordance with internationally accredited criteria and mechanisms, based on the reports of the Award’s Scientific Committee and the evaluation of submitted work, and approved by Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan. Where the results are as follows:

Distinguished Innovative Studies and Modern Technology Category (Equally won by):

* Zero-Waste Innovation: Date Palms as a Sustainable Materials Frontier - Patents.

* Dr. Fawzi Ahmed Banat - Khalifa University of Science and Technology / Abu Dhabi –UAE

And

* Bio-derived sustainable graphene alternative for enhancing the mechanical properties of cement mortars.

* By: Dr. Tae Yeon Kim – Khalifa University of Science and Technology / Abu Dhabi – UAE.

Pioneering Development and Productive Projects Category

* Enhancing Status of Date Palms in UAE through Tissue Culture and Genetic Innovation at Green Coast Nurseries.

* By: Green Coast Nurseries Company - Fujairah / UAE.

Distinguished Producers, Manufacturers and Marketers Category

* Al Alia Farm.

* By Mrs. Gumasha Saif Buti Al Mazrui / Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi – UAE

Pioneering and Sophisticated Innovations Serving the Agricultural Sector Category (Equally won by):

* Discovery of Growth Regulators and Applications in Agriculture

* By: Dr. Salim Al-Babili / King Abdullah University of Science and Technology / KSA

And

* Smart Urban Oasis: Khalifa Award Legacy and a Blueprint for Resilience

* By: Environment and Sustainable Development Unit (ESDU) / Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences - American University of Beirut / Lebanon

Influential Figure in the Field of Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation Category (Equally won by):

* Dr. Amgad Ahmed Mohamed El Kady / Arab Republic of Egypt

And

* Dr. Theib Yusef Theib Oweis / Kingdom of Jordan

A Pioneering Journey and a qualitative leap

The Secretary-General of Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, affiliated with Erth Zayed Philanthropies Foundation, UAE Presidential Court, added that the Award has made great achievements since its inception, as it has achieved a leading global position, thanks to the wise directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the ongoing support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, continuous follow up of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, and the close supervision of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Pointing out that the winners in all categories represent added scientific and developmental value that contributes to the advancement of the date palm sector and agricultural innovation globally.

8th International Date Palm Conference

Dr. Ahmad Ali Al-Raeesi, Vice-Chancellor of the UAE University, confirmed that the Conference’s Scientific Committee has approved the participation of 218 scientists and researchers from various countries of the world (84 research papers and 74 scientific posters), in addition to more than 60 researchers registered their interest to attend.

Dr. Al-Raeesi also highlighted that the Conference will include five main scientific sessions distributed over three days, covering the following topics: Red Palm Weevil: Present situation and control measure, Date Palm other pests and diseases, Biotechnology, genetic engineering, and tissue culture propagation, Date Palm cultivation and production, as well as Technical practices of Date Palm, and related general topics.

The Award’s Secretary General also expressed his appreciation to all participants in the 8th International Date Palm Conference, which will be held at the Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi, from the 28th of April to 1st of May 2026.

He also added that the Conference will feature a high-level Ministerial session dedicated to decision-makers, with the participation of respected Ministers of Agriculture, and a number of directors of regional and international organisations, in addition to the five scientific sessions held over the course of three days.

From his side, Dr. Helal Humaid Saed Al Kaabi, Member of the Award’s Board of Trustees, affirmed that Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, continues to consolidate its position as a leading global platform for supporting agricultural innovation and advancing sustainable development.

He also highlighted the fact that 18th session is distinguished with the participation of 169 candidates from 30 countries, reflecting the growing international confidence in the Award and the expanding scope of its impact.

He also added that the Award, over the course of its journey since 2007, has contributed to the advancement of the date palm sector through supporting scientific research, knowledge transfer, and date growers’ empowerment, guided by the vision of the wise leadership, affirming that the announcement of the winners constitutes a renewed message to promote sustainability and innovation and to address environmental and food challenges, following the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.