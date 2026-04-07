UAE President and Japanese Prime Minister discuss Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and regional developments

ABU DHABI, 7th April, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from Her Excellency Sanae Takaichi, Prime Minister of Japan, during which they discussed developments in the region and their implications for regional and international security and stability, as well as their serious impact on maritime security, energy supplies, and the global economy.

The two sides also discussed the continued Iranian terrorist attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, including attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, noting that they constitute a violation of sovereignty, international law, and the UN Charter. Her Excellency Takaichi condemned the attacks and affirmed Japan’s solidarity with the UAE regarding all measures it is taking to defend itself, safeguard its sovereignty, and ensure the safety and security of its people.

The two sides reviewed UAE-Japan cooperation, particularly in the economic and development fields, noting the progress achieved under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

They also welcomed the successful conclusion of negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which is expected to enhance trade and investment flows while expanding bilateral cooperation.

Both sides affirmed their commitment to continued efforts to achieve the objectives of this partnership in a manner that supports their mutual interests and benefits their peoples.