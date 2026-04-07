SEC forms committee to curb warehouse safety violations

SHARJAH, 7th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) held its meeting on Tuesday, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Council, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Council, at the Ruler’s Office.

The meeting discussed various government topics aimed at developing the government work system in the emirate, monitoring the performance of departments and entities, and reviewing the progress of development projects across all cities and regions of Sharjah.

SEC issued a decision to form a committee to monitor and remove violations in commercial and industrial warehouses in Sharjah. The committee aims to conduct comprehensive inspections of all such warehouses to assess compliance with safety and security standards, rectify existing conditions through preventive measures to reduce fire incidents, and impose strict penalties on non-compliant entities, particularly regarding the storage of hazardous and flammable materials.

The committee will be chaired by the Sharjah Police, with members including the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, the Department of Municipal Affairs, the Department of Economic Development, and the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority.

SEC also issued a decision on granting additional social assistance to beneficiaries in Sharjah, aiming to enhance social and living stability for eligible groups and regulate the mechanism for entitlement.

Under the decision, the Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD) is authorised to grant additional social assistance to beneficiaries whose total monthly income from all sources is less than AED17,500. The assistance is provided in accordance with specific criteria to the following categories: the elderly, widows and divorced women, low-income families, and individuals under the age of 45.

To qualify, beneficiaries must:

Be UAE nationals registered in the emirate.

Be permanent residents of the emirate.

Have a total monthly income below AED 17,500.

Not be retired from any pension authority or fund in the UAE.

Be deemed eligible based on a social assessment.

The decision also includes legal provisions related to category-specific conditions and reasons for cancellation of assistance.

The Council issued another decision to establish and form a committee to address emergency social cases in Sharjah, affiliated with and supervised by the SSSD. The committee will be chaired by Maryam Majid Al Shamsi, Chairperson of the Department, with Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, as Vice Chairman, the committee also includes Eng. Khalid bin Butti Obaid Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Housing Department; Counsellor Dr Mansour Mohammed bin Nassar, Chairman of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah; Abdullah Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Human Resources; and Sulaiman Rashid Al Naqbi, Director of the Sharjah Social Services Department, who serves as a member and rapporteur.

The committee aims to study, analyse, and evaluate emergency social cases comprehensively, take appropriate measures in line with approved legislation, provide integrated support to individuals and families, enhance their social and psychological stability, and improve their quality of life, while strengthening coordination among relevant entities.

The decision also outlines the committee’s competencies, meetings, membership duration, and executive procedures.

SEC approved a decision regarding fees and violations related to media activities in Sharjah. The decision adopts the schedules attached to it concerning media activity fees and related violations, which will be collected by the Sharjah Media Council, with proceeds allocated to the Council.

The Council also approved a guiding manual for drafting memoranda of understanding, agreements, and contracts. This initiative aims to enhance government governance and improve legal practices across government entities in the emirate.

The guide serves as a flexible reference framework that directs practices without restricting them, allowing entities to apply it according to their mandates while balancing regulation and flexibility. It clearly outlines the differences between the three contractual tools, defines their scope of use, and provides a practical framework to support decision-making when selecting the appropriate contractual instrument, ensuring alignment with financial, legal, and regulatory systems in Sharjah.