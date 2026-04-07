Cloudy skies, rain likely in western areas: NCM

ABU DHABI, 7th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts that tomorrow’s weather will be clear to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at night with a chance of rain over some western areas on Thursday morning. Winds will be light to moderate in speed, becoming active during the day and causing dust.

In its statement, the Centre explained that wind movement will be northwesterly to southwesterly at speeds ranging from 10 to 25, reaching up to 40 km/h.

The Centre stated that sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf will be rough to moderate, with the first high tide at 17:29 and the second at 04:04, while the first low tide will be at 10:49 and the second at 21:31. In the Sea of Oman, conditions will also be rough to moderate, with the first high tide at 13:56 and the second at 00:25, and the first low tide at 19:26 and the second at 07:53.