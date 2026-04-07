National Academy for Childhood Development celebrates graduation of 1st & 2nd class of Diploma in Childhood Development graduates

ABU DHABI, 7th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, the National Academy for Childhood Development celebrated the graduation of the first and second class of the accredited Vocational Diploma in Childhood Development at Erth Hotel in Abu Dhabi.

The event marks a significant step reflecting the UAE’s commitment to investing in childhood development and building future generations.

The ceremony witnessed the graduation of 191 students from diverse nationalities and academic backgrounds, with UAE nationals representing 38 per cent of the class.

The graduates successfully completed an integrated educational and training journey spanning 18 months, combining vocational education, practical application, and field training. This achievement reflects the academy’s vision to prepare qualified professionals who contribute to advancing the childhood development sector, with a strong emphasis on reinforcing the Arabic language and national identity in educational practices.

This achievement aligns with national directions that emphasise the central role of the family as the foundation of society. This reflects the country’s commitment to empowering families and fostering a nurturing environment for the growth and development of children.

The graduates completed their field training at partner institutions in the childhood development sector, including Al Ghad Nurseries (affiliated with the Department of Education and Knowledge), the Family Care Authority, Zayed Authority for People of Determination, and Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Awal School, among other educational and community entities across the UAE. This highlights the quality of the programme’s outcomes and its direct alignment with the needs of the labour market.

Dr Meera Al Kaabi, Acting President of the National Academy for Childhood Development, said, “We are proud to celebrate the graduation of our students from the first and second cohorts of the professional Diploma in Childhood Development. This programme is not merely an academic journey, but a pathway to building qualified national talents with a deep commitment to childhood, family, and society. This achievement reflects our leadership’s vision of investing in people from their earliest years and strengthens our ambition to build a sustainable national system dedicated to childhood development and empowering future generations.”

The accredited Vocational Diploma Programme in Childhood Development is a specialised and accredited programme by accredited by the National Qualifications Centre and the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (ACTVET).

It covers various aspects of child growth and development, with a focus on strengthening national identity and the Arabic language. The programme offers a full scholarship along with benefits that enable students to focus on their academic journey.

The programme adopts an integrated academic and training model consisting of two phases: a 12-month vocational education phase at the academy, followed by a 6-month field training phase at partner institutions, ensuring graduates are fully prepared to enter the workforce.

The academy continues its journey every year by attracting new talents, having welcomed 110 students into the third class of the accredited Vocational Diploma from nearly 10,600 applications. This reflects the growing societal awareness of the importance of childhood development as both a meaningful mission and a promising career choice contributing to future societal needs.

The academy is committed to expanding its community impact by engaging a broader audience of professionals and individuals interested in childhood development. It offers a range of short training programmes throughout the year designed to meet the needs of caregivers, practitioners, parents, and community members. These programmes address various aspects of parenting and family life, contributing to improved practices and a supportive family environment.