SFD completes service mapping, customer journey project

SHARJAH, 7th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Finance Department (SFD) has finalised a project to document services and map the customer journey (current and future states), as a strategic step that demonstrates its commitment to developing its financial and government service system and improving the customer experience in accordance with best institutional practices and the Sharjah Government's vision for service excellence.

The project was executed as part of the Sharjah Programme for Improving Customer Experience, initiated by the Executive Council’s General Secretariat.

The programme aims to boost customer satisfaction and deliver a seamless service experience centred on customer needs and expectations through four main pillars: strategy, design, development, and delivery.

The project encompassed all government services in Sharjah that offer direct government-to-government services across all accessible service delivery channels.

Bader Al Ali, Director of the Institutional Development Office at the SFD, stated that the project is a crucial step forward in enhancing financial and government services in Sharjah, demonstrating the department’s dedication to adopting innovative, customer-focused approaches.

He added that the initiative aims to deliver a more unified and efficient service experience by thoroughly understanding customer needs and expectations, which helps to improve service quality and increase customer satisfaction.

Adopting best practices

Maitha Al Tunaiji, Head of Systems and Standards at the department, emphasised that enhancing customer experience is an ongoing and sustainable process, built on institutional integration and collaboration among government entities, as well as encouraging active customer participation in improvement efforts.

She observed that the department continues to support government entities in adopting best practices and standards in service delivery, aligning with Sharjah Government’s vision and future directions, thereby strengthening the emirate’s position as a model of government excellence and high performance.

The project reflects the department’s strategic goal of achieving leadership in service delivery. It focused on documenting services and mapping the customer journey based on in-depth analysis of customer touchpoints, identifying existing challenges, and monitoring areas for development and improvement.

Its outcomes included proposing institutional and developmental initiatives aimed at improving customer experience across all services, addressing current challenges, and exploiting opportunities to boost efficiency and provide smoother, higher-quality services, thereby creating a sustainable positive impact on customer satisfaction.